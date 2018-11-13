0 Lawyer faces a dozen charges of sexual exploitation of children

GEORGIA - A lawyer who also served as a part-time judge and assistant attorney general faces a dozen charges of sexual exploitation of children.

An official said in one of his jobs as a lawyer, George Randolph Jeffery, helped send a lot of people to jail for child support.

Channel 2's Mark Winne counted 12 sexual exploitation of children in warrants for Jeffery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a joint GBI-FBI investigation is ongoing.

Attorney Robbie Ballard said his firm represents Jeffery and Jeffery intends to plead not guilty and beyond that it is much too soon to comment.

Our research suggests Jeffery held positions of trust.

Walton County probate judge Bruce Wright said he inherited Jeffrey as an associate probate judge from the previous administration and Jeffrey handled an average of about one estate case for him a year for the past six years but the charges stunned him.

Wright said he will assign Jeffery no cases while the charges are pending. He said he will refer Jeffery to the judicial qualifications commission for removal as a judge, if he's found guilty or pleads guilty.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Chris Carr indicated Jeffrey had been appointed, "to serve as a Special Assistant Attorney General representing the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Child Support Services - in Walton and Newton Counties. "Attorney General Carr opposes any and all forms of child exploitation and abuse," the statement said, "We hold our Special Assistant Attorneys General to very high standards. Given the circumstances, we terminated Mr. Jeffery’s appointment as a Special Assistant Attorney General immediately upon getting word of the arrest."

Documents indicate most of the charges involve photos or video but one charge involves an allegation Jeffery used an email account to entice a child for indecent purposes.

We're told because of his connections to the system in Walton County, Jeffery has been transferred to the Barrow County jail, where he has been held without bond.



