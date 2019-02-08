0 Law enforcement escorts son of fallen officer to school on 'Hero Day'

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of police officers escorted the son of a fallen officer to school on Friday, one day before the anniversary of his death.

Locust Grove police officer Chase Maddox, 26, was killed Feb. 9, 2018, in the line of duty. His son, Bradin, is now in second grade at Pike County Primary School.

On Friday, dozens of officers from the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Locus Grove Police Department accompanied Bradin's bus to school as they celebrated "Hero Day." School officials say the celebration honors people who have died.

Squad cars followed Bradin's school bus and officers lined up outside the school Bradin and his mother, Alex, came inside. Bradin, who has special needs, was also greeted by classmates and members of the community.

His father's squad car followed behind Bradin's bus and police saluted him as he made his way inside.

Alex Maddox posted about the event on Facebook, writing: "Bradin had the most special bond with his Daddy. He misses him in ways he can’t quite convey with words- & this means the absolute world to him and us."

The school chose "blue" as the color of the day to honor law enforcement.

Officer Maddox died last year in a shootout that left two Henry County Deputies injured. The suspect was also killed.

Alex Maddox was nine months pregnant with their second son when Chase died. Bodie Maddox was born just days after his father died.

Alex Maddox created a foundation, Chase It Up Inc., to honor her late husband. Ahead of "Hero Day," the primary school sold 575 bracelets with proceeds going to the Chase it Up Inc. foundation, which offers support to officers and their families.

Last year, Alex Maddox spoke to Channel 2 Action News about how she would like her husband to be remembered as a hero.

"My husband was in every essence of the word, 'hero.' I knew he was. I knew he was a man of honor, strength, integrity -- everything that should make up an officer," she said.

Photos taken by the Pike County Journal-Reporter.

