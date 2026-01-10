Largest transportation and logistics training center on the East Coast opens in Georgia

Georgia Power welcomed a new training center in DeKalb County this week, marking the largest transportation and logistics training center on the East Coast.

Tavarez Holston, president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, says the project has been eight years in the making.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Here we’re going to train Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) workers, electrical line workers...that entire industry is what we’re trying to serve to make sure they have a trained workforce,” Holston said.

The center began with a $6 million grant from the state, and partnerships with MARTA, The City of Stonecrest, Georgia Power and a $4 million investment from DeKalb County.

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, CEO of DeKalb County, says this facility is a game changer for the state of Georgia. It shows their commitment to technical education.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Power also contributed $100,000 to the training center and has begun hiring graduates from its programs.

Training programs at the center will include diesel technology, logistics and an apprenticeship program for electric linemen. This comprehensive approach is designed to equip local residents with the skills necessary for tomorrow’s workforce.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group