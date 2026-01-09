Ga. National Park Service worker stole $40K in overtime for hundreds of hours he didn’t work

ATLANTA — Donny Campbell, a former employee of the maintenance department at the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, pleaded guilty on Oct. 2, 2025, to theft of government funds.

His actions consisted of submitting false overtime entries, leading to nearly $40,000 in wrongful payments between January 2017 and June 2019.

While employed by the National Park Service, Campbell submitted fraudulent timesheets over the course of 29 months, claiming pay for hundreds of hours he did not work.

As part of his plea agreement, Campbell, 48, of Ringgold, agreed to resign from his position and cannot seek future federal employment.

He is also required to pay full restitution to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“Federal employees are expected to be responsible stewards of taxpayer money,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “When they abuse that trust, it diminishes public confidence that those dollars are spent appropriately. Federal employees and anyone else who chooses to steal from the public fisc will be held accountable.”

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 23.

