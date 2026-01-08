Judge orders cars, money, guns must be returned to Young Thug by Friday following case dismissal

ATLANTA — A Fulton County judge has ordered the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office to turn over all of the property they seized in the investigation against Young Thug by 5 p.m. on Friday.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed a civil forfeiture case against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, in September.

The move allowed Williams to get more of his property back after he took a plea deal in October 2024, ending his part in the Young Slime Life RICO trial, which began in November 2023. The rapper was first indicted in 2022.

But then the DA’s Office appealed the ruling.

In February, Williams got his jewelry back from Fulton County following his release from the Fulton County Jail, but has been fighting since then to get back the rest of the property taken during the investigation.

That property includes:

$145,300 Cash

Glock 19X firearm

Glock 45 9mm-caliber firearm

FN Five Seven firearm

Smith & Wesson M&P .40-Caliber firearm

Glock .357-caliber firearm

Glock 30s .45-caliber firearm

2022 Chevrolet Corvette

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Dodge Durango

2015 Can-Am Spyder

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker said prosecutors caused unreasonable and inexcusable delays by not ordering the required transcripts for their appeal.

The judge also said the delays exceeded 90 days in the case, delaying Williams from getting his property back.

The judge ruled that the DA’s Office now has to turn over all of Williams’ property by 5 p.m. on Friday. the

