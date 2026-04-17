Police presence along Gwinnett County road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Several police vehicles were seen Friday along Sweetwater Road and Wesley Road near Lawrenceville.

NewsChopper 2 captured footage of the area marked off by police tape. Officials have not said what they are searching for or investigating in the wooded area off the side of the road at this time.

Several apartment complexes and townhomes are located nearby the area, and Gwinnett Place Mall is around the corner.

DEVELOPING STORY. We have a news crew on the way and will have updates LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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