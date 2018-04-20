0 Largest road project in state's history expected to be completed this summer, officials say

ATLANTA - The largest road project in state history is just about finished.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation told Channel 2 Action News the Northwest Corridor Express Lanes project should wrap up by late summer.

“This is a unique project for us," said Stephen Lively, one of the project managers. "We’re really excited to deliver such a large scale project to the traveling public.”

The 30 miles of reversible express lanes stretch down parts of I-575 in Cherokee County and I-75 in Cobb County before ending at the I-285 interchange near SunTrust Park.

TRENDING STORIES:

2 KSU football players off the team after arrests for gambling, armed robbery

Authorities find body of teacher missing for 3 years

Student drop-offs could be delayed 60-90 minutes after DeKalb bus drivers call out The lanes will open for drivers heading south in the morning and then to the north for the afternoon rush. "Having that reversible option means we can give drivers going south in the morning a more reliable trip time and those who are coming home in the afternoon,” said Natalie Dale, a GDOT spokesperson. Despite all the rain and snow over the past six months, GDOT says they were able to keep the project on track. "You do account for many weather days, things like snowstorms, things like a rainy season, so you account for those within the project schedule,” said Dale. While most of the work is already complete, GDOT says crews are still racing to finish elevated portions of the expressway near the I-285 interchange. “Structures are almost complete for the project,” said Lively. When they eventually open in September, all of the lanes will be toll lanes, which require drivers to have a Peach Pass.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.