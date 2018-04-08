Large foam dinosaur statues will soon be seen in Gwinnett County parks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A local commission that ordered a shopping plaza to remove large foam statues now says it plans on putting them in their parks.
The foam dinosaur replicas were once called "visual blight" by county enforcers are now being used to attract people to Gwinnett County parks.
Nine of the 12-foot tall foam replicas will be popping up in the coming weeks.
In 2014, the replicas were part of a larger display at the Paragon at Satellite, but county code enforcement ruled the display a blight.
