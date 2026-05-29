Lane closure planned for major thoroughfare near downtown Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Towne Lake Parkway will be reduced to one lane on May 30 and May 31 as part of an ongoing road widening project.

The city of Woodstock said the closure from Main Street to Woodstock Parkway is necessary for Georgia Power to perform work.

Those out and about this weekend should look into alternate routes and prepare for delays.

As Channel 2 Action News reported in March, Towne Lake Parkway will be widened from Woodstock Parkway to the Mill Street roundabout in downtown Woodstock.

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