Section of major Woodstock road to be widened

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Widening of a major Woodstock corridor is set to begin this month, the city of Woodstock said Monday.

Towne Lake Parkway will be widened from Woodstock Parkway to the Mill Street roundabout in downtown Woodstock.

The city plans to begin putting up signage warning about the work, with erosion control site work slated to begin this week or next week, said Stacy Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Woodstock.

Work on the utility relocations will also begin soon.

Dedicated lanes will help traffic flow on the often-congested roadway.

Once the work is completed, the eastbound side will be two lanes all the way to the roundabout, with the right lane being a dedicated exit onto Mill Street.

The westbound lanes will widen into two lanes at the entrance to the new Publix shopping center being built on the north side of the roundabout, Brown said.

Towne Lake Parkway’s westbound lanes will include a dedicated left turn lane for those turning into the Waffle House and the county tax commissioner’s office. There will also be a dedicated right-turn lane onto Woodstock Parkway for those heading north toward The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.

The plan also addresses pedestrian safety needs, the city said, with new crossings added to the intersection of Towne Lake Parkway and Woodstock Parkway for the new sidewalks that will be installed.

Brown said the funding for the nearly $1.5 million project comes from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VII revenue, in addition to a grant and loan from the State Road and Tollway Authority’s Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank program.

Cherokee County and the Georgia Department of Transportation are also planning improvements further west on Towne Lake Parkway, outside Woodstock city limits.

These include the following:

adding a second right turn lane from southbound Interstate 575 to westbound Towne Lake Parkway

adding a third eastbound travel lane from Stone Bridge Parkway to the southbound entrance ramp

adding a third westbound travel lane between the southbound exit ramp and the approach to Stone Bridge Parkway

adding a second eastbound lane from the northbound exit ramp through Woodstock Parkway

and adding a second left turn lane from Towne Lake Parkway eastbound to Woodstock Parkway northbound

Learn more about future roadwork and transportation improvements in Woodstock at the city’s transportation web page.

