2 Georgia women steal from Target, say they got the idea from TikTok: police

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Two women have been charged after police say they stole hundreds in merchandise from a Target. They told officers they got the idea from TikTok.

The theft happened Feb. 24 at the Target location on Cherokee Place in Cartersville, where police arrested Maliyah Dillard and Wyn Middlebrooks.

A Target asset protection worker said he noticed the women shoplifting and stopped the couple from exiting the store. Cartersville police then arrived and the women agreed to talk to them.

The women said they originally came to the Target to get groceries. Middlebrooks told the officer that they saw a TikTok video about how easy it is to steal from Target and took items, according to the report.

Police said the two stole about $800 of merchandise and took them into custody. The officer searched Dillard’s fanny pack and found additional items stolen from the store along with Adderall pills and 0.1 gram of suspected meth inside a dollar bill.

Officers escorted the women to the Bartow County jail. As they were searched and processed, jail staff found more merchandise hidden on her.

Middlebrooks and Dillard face felony shoplifting and drug-related charges.

