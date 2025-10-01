LaGrange City Council passes 180-day moratorium on data centers

LAGRANGE, Ga. — At their most recent meeting, the LaGrange City Council passed a 180-day moratorium on new data center applications and approvals.

While the moratorium will impact new applications, council members said at the Sept. 23 meeting that it will not affect data centers already approved.

According to the text of the moratorium resolution, LaGrange leaders need time for city staff to properly review and potentially update its code of ordinances related to zoning, noise and impacts of data centers on surrounding property.

The moratorium will apply to any application for the establishment of a data center, including rezoning requests, special land use permits, land disturbance permits, building permits, business licenses and certificates of occupancy in the City of LaGrange.

The moratorium also applies to expansion or development of data centers, according to the resolution.

The data center under development at 411 Pegasus Parkway will not be impacted, according to language of the passed resolution.

Set for 180 days, the moratorium will expire in March 2026.

