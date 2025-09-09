Lady Gaga bringing MAYHEM Ball tour to State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Lady Gaga has announced a second North American leg of her sold-out MAYHEM Ball tour, including two stops in Atlanta.

The tour supports Gaga’s eighth studio album, MAYHEM, which debuted earlier this year. Gaga will perform for two nights on March 5 and March 6 at State Farm Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tickets for the second North American leg will start with various presales for Citi card members on Wednesday and Verizon customers on Thursday.

The general on-sale begins on Monday at Noon at LiveNation.com. VIP packages offering premium tickets and exclusive experiences will also be available for fans.

Lady Gaga recently performed her new single “The Dead Dance” at the MTV VMAs, where she won four awards, including Artist of the Year.

MORE THINGS TO DO:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group