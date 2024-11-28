Kitten stranded in tree for more than 24 hours rescued by GA firefighters

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — A kitten stuck in a tree in Georgia for over a day is back in its owner’s arms.

On Wednesday, Heard County firefighters responded to the tree on Pearidge Road. The kitten’s owner said it had been stranded for over 24 hours.

Then Heard County Lt. Winston jumped into action and carefully rescued the frightened kitten.

The department said it was ‘truly a team effort’.

“Every crew member on scene played an important role in ensuring this rescue was safe and successful,” the fire department said.

After about 45 minutes, the kitten was back on solid ground.

“At Heard County Fire & Emergency Services, we’re proud to serve all our county’s residents—even the four-legged ones,” the department said.

