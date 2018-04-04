King Center honors Nuremburg prosecutor with peace prize

ATLANTA - The King Center in Atlanta is continuing Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of peace by honoring a prosecutor for the Nuremberg Nazi trials.
Benjamin Ferencz, Esq. was the investigators of Nazi war crimes in World War II and the chief prosecutor for the U.S. Army at the Einsatzgruppen Trial.
The 98-year-old was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Price Award on the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights leader's assassination.
Bernice King spoke during the ceremony, echoing her father’s message of peace.
Poverty, Racism, Militarism-The triple evil @CarterCenter Sr. Advisor of Human Rights warns against during MLK Nonviolent Peace Prize address @TheKingCenter #MLK50 #mlk50 #HonoringMLK @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/dr5bEThgJv— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) April 4, 2018
