Kidnapped metro Atlanta baby found at Mississippi hotel, police say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of kidnapping a baby in Georgia has been arrested in Mississippi.
Michael Christopher Diaz was arrested Monday and charged with abducting a baby and stealing a vehicle.
Pearl, Mississippi police said a hotel clerk called authorities that night about a man who appeared to be high on marijuana.
"He was giving the baby the wrong milk and with it being an infant, any dad knows you're not supposed to give an infant regular milk,” the clerk said.
Police said officers arrived and discovered the car the man was driving was stolen and he was believed to have kidnapped a baby from Dallas, Georgia. Police said Diaz may have had a relationship with the child's mother. Police Chief Dean Scott said the clerk helped police negotiate the surrender of Diaz, who was shocked with a stun gun before being arrested.
It's unclear if Diaz has a lawyer. The baby will be reunited with family.
