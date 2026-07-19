Kennesaw proposes property tax increase, schedules public hearings

KENNESAW, Ga. — Property owners in Kennesaw could see a higher tax bill next year under a proposed increase approved for public review by the city council.

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The city announced it intends to increase its 2026 property tax rate by 4.25% for maintenance and operations and 3.70% for bond debt above the state-calculated rollback rate.

Under Georgia law, local governments must advertise a tax increase and hold public hearings whenever they propose a millage rate above the rollback rate, which is designed to generate the same amount of revenue as the previous year despite higher property assessments.

City officials said the proposed tax rate is needed to support the city’s tentative 2026 budget. The increase comes as property values continue to rise, prompting annual reassessments by county tax assessors.

Residents will have opportunities to comment on the proposed increase during public hearings at the Kennesaw City Council Chambers, 2529 J.O. Stephenson Ave.

The hearings are scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. before the council considers adopting a final millage rate.

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