Jury finds man guilty of shooting after SWAT standoff

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A jury found a Georgia man guilty of aggravated assault following a 2021 shooting and SWAT standoff.

On June 10, 2021, deputies responded to Westbrook Road in Bremen to reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Deon McFarling, in the yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McFarling was able to tell deputies who shot him.

Deputies and investigators found where the shooting happened and tried to get David Roper to come out.

The Georgia State Patrol SWAT Unit was called in and after a standoff that lasted several hours, Roper surrendered.

A jury found him guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime during the three-day trial.

