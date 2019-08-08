Judge grants bond for driver of van accused in deadly train crash

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A judge has granted bond for the driver of a van involved in a train crash in which one teen died and another was injured in Hall County.
Surveillance video shows the van trying to get across the tracks at the Lights Ferry Road and Atlanta Highway railroad crossing Wednesday morning as the arms were coming down.
The driver, identified as Jose Gomez, is seen exiting the van just before the collision around 7 a.m.
Following the crash, two passengers in the van, 16-year-old Kevin Perez and 17-year-old Alex Gonzalez Perez, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Kevin Perez later died.
Gomez was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and improper stopping on a roadway.
On Thursday, a judge granted Gomez bond of just over $16,000.
We're speaking with the suspect's family and detailing the conditions the judge set with his bond, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
