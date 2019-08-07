Serious crash involving train shuts down Hall County intersections

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash involving a car and a train has shut down two Hall County intersections Wednesday morning.
The intersections of Lights Ferry Road and Atlanta Highway and Spring Street and Atlanta Highway are closed while the Georgia State Patrol is on scene investigating, according to Flowery Branch police.
Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area. As a result, drivers are crowding onto Radford Road and adding to first-day-of-school congestion. Hall County and Gainesville city schools began the school year Wednesday.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police about the train accident, watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates
"Radford Road is overly congested and we recommend that you also consider H.F. Reed (Industrial Parkway) and Thurmon Tanner Parkway as an alternate as well as it can accomodate more traffic," police said on Facebook.
Gaines Ferry Road is another possible alternate.No further details about the wreck have been released.
