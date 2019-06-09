Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school for 1st time since hip surgery

PLAINS, Ga. - Weeks after he suffered a broken hip, Jimmy Carter is getting back to his normal routine. That includes the former president returning to teach Sunday school.
Carter returned to Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains for his first Sunday school class since his hip surgery.
Carter, the oldest living president at 94, broke his hip when he fell at his home in Plains as he left to go turkey hunting.
Carter originally planned to teach days after his surgery, but he had to cancel those plans. His niece Jim Fuller taught that lesson instead.
