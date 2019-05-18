Former Pres. Jimmy Carter cancels plans to teach Sunday school after hip surgery

PLAINS - President Jimmy Carter will not teach Sunday school in Plains as he originally planned.
The Carter Center released a statement Saturday saying that the former president "underestimated the time he would need to recover" from his recent hip replacement surgery.
Carter, the oldest living president at 94, broke his hip Monday when he fell at his home in Plains.
The surgery took place at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. He was released from the hospital Thursday.
Carter still teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church when he is able and planned to teach this weekend.
"He and his wife, Rosalynn, appreciate everyone's support and prayers and apologize for any inconvenience to those who traveled to hear his lesson," The Carter Center wrote.
Carter's niece, Kim Fuller, will teach the lesson instead.
