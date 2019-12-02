  • President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital over the weekend

    Updated:

    AMERICUS, Ga. - President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital over the weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection.

    The former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. 

    According to a spokesperson, Carter is "feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."

    We're working to learn more about this latest hospital admittance, on Channel 2 Action News

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories