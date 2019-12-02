AMERICUS, Ga. - President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital over the weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection.
The former president was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
According to a spokesperson, Carter is "feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon."
We're working to learn more about this latest hospital admittance
Former President Jimmy Carter was admitted back into a hospital over the weekend, this time at a facility near his Plains hometown for a urinary tract infection. His spokeswoman says he’s “feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/znV7AYxXzD— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 2, 2019
