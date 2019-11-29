Jermaine Dupri serves vegan Thanksgiving meals to Atlanta families in need

ATLANTA - The hip-hop executive joined with PETA and other organizations
Jermaine Dupri has been vegan for more than a decade, and he recently joined with PETA to help serve Thanksgiving meals to more than 50 Atlanta families in need.
Dupri, along with "Dynasty" actors Elaine Hendrix and Rafael de la Fuente, worked with PETA and local organizations Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center and Hands On Atlanta to serve roasted vegan turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy and pumpkin pie provided by Atlanta vegan restaurant, Café Sunflower.
Tofurky roasts were also given away.
"For me, there's nothing better for feeling your best and knowing you're helping the planet and animals," Dupri said. "The holidays are about the spirit of giving, and PETA and I want to give people in Atlanta a Thanksgiving meal that's healthy, humane, and delicious."
