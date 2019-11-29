Airbnb host returns to find family heirlooms, other items stolen from her home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County homeowner is hoping her former Airbnb guests will return priceless family heirlooms she says were stolen from her house.
Wendolyn Warren is spending her Thanksgiving in shock after she said the guests robbed her home during their stay.
We'll show you the doorbell camera videos that caught the couple loading items into their car, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Warren said a couple and children had booked a week-long stay at the house off Poston Road in Jonesboro.
She returned home to find several TVs missing, writing on a mirror in lipstick and other mirrors missing from the wall. But she is most concerned about her missing family heirlooms.
"They took silverware that's priceless, that came from my grandfather and my mother," Warren told Channel 2's Matt Johnson. "I can buy a TV, but I need my heirlooms back. I can't buy that."
An Airbnb host came to her Clayton County house to discover TV's missing, and a couple dozen more things that were gone. A doorbell camera shows her guests blocking the view as a man loads things into a car. pic.twitter.com/tzcdgxzVva— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) November 29, 2019
