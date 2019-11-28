  • What hours are metro Atlanta malls, stores open for Black Friday 2019?

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The holiday shopping season will officially be in full swing as shoppers flock to the stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

    Some shoppers will get an early start on the deals on Thanksgiving night, but experts say Black Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year.

    Here are when some of the big national retailers opened Friday:

    Target: reopens at 7 a.m. Black Friday
    Best Buy: opens 8 a.m. on Black Friday
    Costco: opens 10 a.m. on Black Friday
    Walmart: opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Here are the malls in metro Atlanta that will open their doors on Black Friday:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY

    North Georgia Premium Outlets: 6 p.m. (Thursday) - 10 p.m.(Friday)

    COBB COUNTY

    Town Center at Cobb: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    Cumberland Mall:  6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    DEKALB COUNTY

    Perimeter Mall: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    FULTON COUNTY

    Lenox Square: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    North Point Mall:  6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    Phipps Plaza: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. (Friday)

    GWINNETT COUNTY

    Mall of Georgia: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    Sugarloaf Mills: 6 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    GORDON COUNTY

    Calhoun Outlet Marketplace: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories