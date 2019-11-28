ATLANTA - The holiday shopping season will officially be in full swing as shoppers flock to the stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals.
Some shoppers will get an early start on the deals on Thanksgiving night, but experts say Black Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year.
Here are when some of the big national retailers opened Friday:
Target: reopens at 7 a.m. Black Friday
Best Buy: opens 8 a.m. on Black Friday
Costco: opens 10 a.m. on Black Friday
Walmart: opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving
Here are the malls in metro Atlanta that will open their doors on Black Friday:
CHEROKEE COUNTY
North Georgia Premium Outlets: 6 p.m. (Thursday) - 10 p.m.(Friday)
COBB COUNTY
Town Center at Cobb: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
Cumberland Mall: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
DEKALB COUNTY
Perimeter Mall: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
FULTON COUNTY
Lenox Square: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
North Point Mall: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
Phipps Plaza: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. (Friday)
GWINNETT COUNTY
Mall of Georgia: 5 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
Sugarloaf Mills: 6 p.m. (Thursday) - 1 a.m. (Friday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
GORDON COUNTY
Calhoun Outlet Marketplace: 6 p.m. - Midnight (Thursday), reopens 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday)
