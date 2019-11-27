Teen was on Molly, THC when he crashed into sisters waiting at bus stop, police say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager was high on Molly and THC after a night of binge-watching "Game of Thrones" before crashing into two sisters and their mom's boyfriend while they waited at a bus stop. That's according to an incident report obtained by Channel 2's Mike Petchenik.
The students, ages 6 and 9, were standing at the end of a driveway on Buford Highway about 7 a.m. on Nov. 15, when a blue Toyota Camry passed their bus on the right, hitting them, authorities said.
The car's driver, 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur, was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and a host of other traffic-related offenses.
We're talking with the suspect's brother about what this means for his own family and their message to the victims, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
"He's a good person."— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) November 27, 2019
EXCLUSIVE starting at 4: What we've learned about the drugs deputies say this man was on when he hit two kids waiting at the bus stop, and the remorse his family tells us he's feeling now. pic.twitter.com/lfHfWxoKgA
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}