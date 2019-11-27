  • Teen was on Molly, THC when he crashed into sisters waiting at bus stop, police say

    By: Mike Petchenik

    FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A teenager was high on Molly and THC after a night of binge-watching "Game of Thrones" before crashing into two sisters and their mom's boyfriend while they waited at a bus stop. That's according to an incident report obtained by Channel 2's Mike Petchenik.

    The students, ages 6 and 9, were standing at the end of a driveway on Buford Highway about 7 a.m. on Nov. 15, when a blue Toyota Camry passed their bus on the right, hitting them, authorities said.

    The car's driver, 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur, was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and a host of other traffic-related offenses.

