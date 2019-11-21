0 Sisters hit by car at bus stop in Forsyth County released from hospital

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Forsyth County sisters who suffered serious injuries when they were struck by a car at their bus stop last week have been released from the hospital.

The students, ages 6 and 9, were standing at the end of a driveway on Buford Highway about 7 a.m. Friday when a blue Toyota Camry passed their bus on the right, striking them and their stepfather, authorities said.

The car’s driver, 19-year-old Christopher Ray Frachiseur, was arrested at the scene and charged with three felony counts of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and a host of other traffic-related offenses.

He was granted a $75,000 bond Saturday but cannot be released from the Forsyth County jail because he was already on probation for marijuana possession.

In an interview Wednesday, the girls’ mother told Channel 2 Action News that her children have a long recovery ahead.

“This is just a nightmare,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified. “Three people could have lost their lives. Thankfully they're OK, but can you imagine if something worse happened?”

Both of the Haw Creek Elementary students must wear casts as their broken bones heal.

“Right now, the oldest one — she doesn't remember anything. She remembers her sister, school, her mom, but she doesn't remember anything about an accident,” her mother said. “With the youngest one, I have to help her with everything. I have to take her to the restroom, her bed, to the shower. She depends completely on me right now.”

The girls’ stepfather, 43-year-old Jose Arturo Corejo-Nunez, remains hospitalized.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family cover their expenses after the wreck raised more than $22,000 in four days. Speaking through a translator, the girls’ mother said every dollar helps as she’s forced to look after three injured people by herself.

“I'm just in a really hard place right now,” she said. “I have a lot to do. I have to take care of my husband in the hospital while also taking care of the kids at the house.”

