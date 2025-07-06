It’s going to be hot, hot, hot this coming week

What to expect during one of the hottest weeks of the year. So far. — As we approach the hottest time of year in North Georgia, it never hurts to remind people to be careful outside.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says temperatures this week will start in the mid-90s.

With an increase in moisture also on the plate during the week, Deon says you can also expect higher humidity.

The increased humidity will likely push “Feels Like” temperatures near 100.

She says summertime storms will return on Tuesday.

For those keeping up with Tropical Weather, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall Sunday morning near Litchfield Beach, SC.

The storm will produce heavy rain and flooding in parts of the Carolinas as it gradually weakens throughout the day on Sunday.

