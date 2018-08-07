0 Investigators seek woman who was on date with murder victim hours before killing

ATLANTA - Investigators are still looking for a woman who they said went on a date with a man just hours before he was killed early Friday morning on I-20 in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said 33-year-old Rodrigo Castillo went on a date with a woman he met using the dating app Bumble or Coffee Meets Bagel Thursday night.

Investigators said they believe the woman may be a graduate student from a local college, possibly Emory University of Georgia State University. They also believe she may be Columbian.

According to police, they don’t believe the woman was involved in Castillo’s killing, but they still want to talk to her in hopes she may be able to provide information that would help the investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department has called a 1 p.m. news conference to discuss the investigation. We'll carry the news conference LIVE on WSBTV.com, in the WSB-TV News App and on the official WSB-TV Facebook page.

Police are urging the woman or anyone who thinks they may know the woman to call the Atlanta Police Department at 404-895-1083, 404-546-2589 or 404-546-4235.

BACKGROUND

Castillo was well educated, an Emory grad, earned his MBA in Arizona and worked as a corporate finance manager who loved to work out.

Caffeinated Crossfit in Smyrna was his home away from home.

“You wouldn’t hear his name in that scenario and that’s why I think we’re all just sort of in shock,” friend Matt Meister told Channel 2 Action News. “He loved life. Every day, he pushed himself and he pushed us at the gym.”

Jessica Dahn was close with Castillo. She said she’s been battling breast cancer and said they planned to celebrate once she is well enough.

“If this is my Rodrigo, we’re never going to get to do that and I’m never going to get another hug from him or you know have another conversation with him,” Dahn said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Castillo’s family. CLICK HERE to donate.

