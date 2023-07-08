Inmate knocks jailer unconscious at Georgia detention center, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A jailer is recovering after officials say he was knocked unconscious by a Habersham County Detention Center inmate this week.
Habersham County Sheriff officials said on Thursday around 7 p.m., the jailer was in the men’s block opening doors for the inmates who were allowed to be out of their cells.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
At that time, inmate Mark Edward Roberts, 35, of Cornelia, ran down the stairs and knocked the jailer unconscious.
Authorities said the jailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identity of the jailer has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 16 statewide motorcycle gang members indicted, over half of them are Army veterans
- Georgia restaurant to be featured on hit Guy Fieri Food Network show
- Man caught going 111 mph in Dodge Challenger told Ga. deputies another driver was ‘trying him’
Roberts was charged with aggravated battery and felony obstruction.
According to jail records, Roberts had been arrested in June and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts and probation violation.
Authorities are still investigating what led to the incident.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group