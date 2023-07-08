Inmate knocks jailer unconscious at Georgia detention center, deputies say

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A jailer is recovering after officials say he was knocked unconscious by a Habersham County Detention Center inmate this week.

Habersham County Sheriff officials said on Thursday around 7 p.m., the jailer was in the men’s block opening doors for the inmates who were allowed to be out of their cells.

At that time, inmate Mark Edward Roberts, 35, of Cornelia, ran down the stairs and knocked the jailer unconscious.

Authorities said the jailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the jailer has not been released.

Roberts was charged with aggravated battery and felony obstruction.

According to jail records, Roberts had been arrested in June and charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts and probation violation.

Authorities are still investigating what led to the incident.

