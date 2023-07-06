Man caught going 111 mph in Dodge Challenger told Ga. deputies another driver was ‘trying him’

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver caught speeding told deputies he had to race another driver because he was “trying him,” deputies said.

It was Saturday when Walton County deputies spotted a red car speeding westbound on Highway 78 near the Life Bridge Church. As deputies attempted to check the red car’s speed, it began blending in with other traffic.

The sheriff’s office said at the same time, deputies spotted a black Dodge Challenger traveling behind the red car, going 111 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone.

Officials said due to the Challenger’s unique tail lights, they were able to accurately check its speed with the LIDAR system.

As deputies began to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the challenger, later identified as Dennis Thomas, began to aggressively brake, cutting off other drivers.

Thomas then pulled into the parking lot of Precision Auto, stopping between old RVs and a fence.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies told Thomas to get out of the car and lie on the ground, Thomas told deputies he worked at the business.

When authorities asked an employee if Thomas worked there, the employee said no.

Before officers could read Dennis implied consent, he reportedly threw himself on the ground and told officers “The pressure is too much.” At that time medical responders came, and while on the ground deputies said Thomas was communicating normally.

Thomas provided deputies with a breath sample that Walton officials stated registered at .134 blood alcohol level concentration.

The sheriff’s office stated that Dennis admitted multiple times that he was racing the red car because it was “trying him” because he was in a Challenger, and he had to. He also admitted to deputies that he “messed up.”

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail. He was charged with driving under the influence, speeding and reckless driving.

“One of our deputies probably saved a life yesterday,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

