Police investigating after at least 2 shot near DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after at least two people were shot at a shopping center on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are responding to a shooting at 2167 Flat Shoals Road, which is the address of a barbershop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County Fire Rescue confirmed that two people have been shot. Police said they have “life-threatening” injuries.

It’s unclear if the shooter or shooters have been taken into custody.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw multiple police vehicles in the parking lot of the shopping center. There were evidence markers on the ground.

Crime scene tape was strung up in front of a barber shop.

GDOT cameras just a few blocks from the shooting scene show a crash and multiple emergency vehicles. It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

We have crews headed to the scene to learn more about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

Employee shot coworker at Coweta County manufacturing plant, deputies say





©2022 Cox Media Group