Ga. father of 3 drowned trying to save son caught in rip current, family says

GULF SHORES, Ala. — A Georgia community is coming together to raise money for the family of a father of three who drowned in Alabama last month.

William “Tracy” Strozier, 49, of Madison, was swimming with his son on Gulf Shores Beach on June 22 when he got caught in a rip current, according to AL.com.

It’s unclear if Strozier went in to help his son, or was already in the water. Family members said he was trying to save his son, who was pulled to safety by another swimmer.

Strozier was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Strozier was a father of three children, Sam, William and Ruthie.

The Madison community has since come together to raise more than $20,000 to support Strozier’s wife, Amy, and their children.

“What was supposed to be a beautiful family vacation has turned into her worst nightmare,” family friend Kristin Bost wrote on Facebook. “Please consider donating to help her family during this incredibly difficult time and please keep them in your prayers.”

Another Georgia man, Banks County firefighter Richie Alford, died after he tried to jump in and save two distressed swimmers in Panama City last month.

At least 10 people have drowned in dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches in Florida and Alabama since the middle of June.

Many of the deaths happened on days with double red flags — which are posted at beach entrances and on lifeguard stations to warn beachgoers of potential rip currents.

You can donate to the GoFundMe for Strozier and his family HERE.

