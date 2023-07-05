Georgia deputy shot to death during traffic stop, suspect stole patrol car, deputies say

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy has died after being by a suspect during a traffic stop, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Just after 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a Crisp County deputy performed a traffic stop and got out in the middle of the roadway on Highway 280 in Cordele.
Officials said the deputy performed a traffic stop after a car was flagged as stolen.
The suspect then shot the deputy and stole the patrol car, according to officials.
The suspect then left the scene and led law enforcement on a chase through multiple Georgia counties.
Eventually, the suspect was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 475.
Crisp County officials did not share the identity of the deputy, who died at a local hospital. The name of the suspect has not been released.
