Risk for strong, severe storms with chance for hail, lightning and heavy rain

A familiar weather trend will continue across the metro on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says there is a risk of isolated strong and severe storms this afternoon and evening.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for all of north Georgia.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 for LIVE updates and latest timing throughout the day

Here is what you need to know for Wednesday:

Isolated strong and severe storms are possible

Threats: Damaging winds, hail, lightning and heavy rain

Strong or severe storms would arrive in the afternoon or evening

Humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s

