3 firefighters hurt after tractor-trailer hits engine responding to car fire on I-285

ATLANTA — Three Atlanta firefighters were hurt as they responded to a fiery crash on Interstate 285.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 that firefighters were on the eastbound side near the Jonesboro Road exit after a car caught on fire just after midnight.

That’s when police say a tractor-trailer passing by hit their engine.

Officials transported three firefighters to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver refused to be transported for his minor injuries.

Atlanta police said he will be cited for the crash. Triple Team Traffic reports that only one left lane is open as units on the scene work to clean up the debris.

