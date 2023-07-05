3 people in critical condition after stolen car causes crash in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — According to Georgia State Patrol on Tuesday troopers arrived near Highway 81 in Newton County to assist with a car chase that turned into a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin and a photographer were on the scene when EMS officials confirmed that two people were taken by life flight and one person was transported on the ground to the nearby hospital.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

NCSO said a stolen vehicle hit one of its Flock systems Tuesday afternoon. One of the deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect took off.

NCSO said the chase began at Crowell Road and went into Porterdale but ended at an intersection when the suspect ran a red light, which caused an accident with two other vehicles, injuring three people.

The suspect fled the scene.

All three victims are in critical condition.

GSP is handling the investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

54th AJC Peachtree Road Race finishes early ahead of inclement weather but runners still enthusiastic

©2022 Cox Media Group