Runner favored to win women’s elite at AJC Peachtree Road Race veers off course before finish line

ATLANTA — A wild finish happened at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday after one of the favorites to win the women’s elite group veered off course.

Video shows the race leader Senbere Teferi accidentally follow one of the Atlanta police motorcycles close to the finish line.

Instead of Teferi winning her second straight Peachtree Road Race, Fotyen Tesfay crossed the finish line to win it and the $10,000 prize. Terferi finished third for the $3,000 prize.

On the men’s side, Charles Langat won the elite group. Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni, both from Illinois, won the men’s and women’s wheelchair divisions.

The Atlanta Track Club canceled the rest of the race around 10:45 a.m. due to weather. Here’s how the rest of the top 10 looked for the Elite Women’s, Elite Men’s and the wheelchair groups.

Top 10 in Women’s Elite

Fotyen Hayylu (ETH) - 30:43 Jesca Chalangat (NDL) - 30:45 Senebre Teferi (ETH) - 30:47 Dorcas Tuitoek (ITA) - 31:13 Vicoty Chepngeno (KEN) - 31:23 Stacy Ndiwa (USA) - 31:36 Cynthia Limo (USA) - 31:42 Tadu Teshome Nare (ETH) - 31:51 Selam Selam Fente Gerbe (ETH) - 31:52 Sheila Chepkirui (KEN) - 32:09

Top 10 in Men’s Elite

Charles Langat (NLD) - 27:42 Gabriel Geay (TZA) - 27:43 Nibret Melak (NLD) - 27:43 Jemal Yimer (ETH) - 27:43 Edwin Kurgat (USA) - 27:49 Tsegay Kidanu (ETH) - 27:50 Tadese Gebresialse (ETH) - 27:55 Philemon Kimaiyo (KEN) - 28:04 Hillary Kipkoech (KEN) - 28:18 Kiprono Sitonik (ITA) - 28:27

Top 10 in Men’s Wheelchair

Daniel Romanchuk (USA) - 19:28 Aaron Pike (USA) - 19:58 Joshua Cassidy (CAN) - 20:00 Luis Sanclemente (COL) - 20:57 Miguel Jimenez Vergara (USA) - 21:44 Juan Ramon Valladares (CRI) - 21:45 Hermin Garic (USA) - 21:51 Rafael Botello Jimenez (ESP) - 21:59 James Senbeta (USA) - 21:59 Velera jac Allen (USA)- 22:03

Top 10 in Women’s Wheelchair

Susannah Scaroni (USA) - 22:11 Kendall Gretsch (USA) - 24:37 Yen Hoang (USA) - 25:09 Jenna Fesemyer (USA) - 25:50 Michelle Wheeler (USA) - 26:32 Hannah Dederick (USA) - 26:33 Emelia Perry (USA) - 27:10 Hannah Babalola (USA) - 28:30 Ivonne Reyes - 29:34 Chelsea Stein (USA) - 30:00

