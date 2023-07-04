Family of Georgia man who drowned saving son urges safety on the water

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County wife whose husband drowned saving their son is hoping his story will save the lives of others who will be out on the water this summer.

Constantin Pascal, 45, died on Fathers’ Day weekend in June when rescuing his 10-year-old son in Lake Hartwell.

He jumped in to save his son who was tubing behind the boat because his lifejacket started to come off.

The water overpowered Pascal after he was able to save the life of his son, according to Georgia DNR officials.

“At the end, it shows what kind of father he was,” Ana Pascal, his wife, told Channel 2′s Gwinnett Bureau Chief Matt Johnson. “The action tells more than anything.”

The Lawrenceville father came to the United States from Romania nearly 20 years ago with only $50, according to his wife. Since then, he built a life for his wife and two young boys.

“He was so happy for the boys,” she said. “He was a hero for us. He’s still a hero.”

Constantin Pascal wasn’t able to put on a lifejacket on before jumping into the water.

His family is trying to somehow plan a future without their hero, while his wife is warning others on the water to never let their guard down.

“It doesn’t matter what age, wear your lifejackets,” Ana Pascal told Channel 2 Action News, “because you don’t ever know what happens.”

The local Romanian community has stepped in to help the Pascal family during this unexpected tragedy.

They have set up an online fundraiser to help with expenses for them.

