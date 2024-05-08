New indictment reveals new details about the death of nursing student killed on UGA campus

ATHENS, Ga. — WARNING: The details in the story are disturbing.

Channel 2 Action News obtained an indictment that reveals new details about the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus.

Riley was found dead on a running trail Feb. 22.

Police arrested Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant, and initially charged him with seven counts in relation to Riley’s death including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated murder, kidnapping, and aggravated battery.

Ibarra has now been indicted on three more charges that paint a fuller picture of what happened to Riley that day.

The new documents accuse Ibarra of attempting to rape Riley, then asphyxiating her and hitting her over the head with a rock. He is then accused of disposing of his jacket and gloves to conceal the crime.

The new indictment also charges him with “Peeping Tom” for allegedly going onto the UGA campus and spying on a woman in an apartment at the University of Georgia Village Housing complex, which serves as housing for families and graduate students.

Building “S” is just across the street from Oconee Forest Park and a retention pond near where Riley was running when she was killed.

