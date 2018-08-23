Inmate caught using key to open jail cells for fellow inmates

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A jail inmate was caught using a key to open up cells of other inmates, and now, officials have launched an investigation to find out how the inmate got hold of the key.
“I’m hoping that it was just a human error, as opposed to someone deliberately allowing an inmate to get ahold of one of the keys,” Lt. Colonel Adam Lee III said.
Lee is the assistant chief over the Fulton County Jail.
He said a couple weeks ago, one of the cell keys that should only be in the hands of detention officers was in one of the inmate's hands.
