‘I lost my only child:’ Family of 19-year-old killed near GSU RaceTrac is now suing the gas station

ATLANTA — The family of the 19-year-old mother who was shot and killed near the RaceTrac by the Georgia State University campus is now suing the gas station.

The family announced their intention to file the lawsuit on Wednesday, and on Thursday they announced that the lawsuit has officially been filed.

De’Asia Hart died in a shooting near the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue in October.

Owners of the RaceTrac shut down the gas station after a man was shot and killed on Sunday.

But Hart’s family told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that does not go far enough.

“I lost my only child because of stupidity,” said Hart’s mother, Alison Tuff.

According to Atlanta police, a disturbance that started at ‘The Mix’ apartment complex spilled out into the street on Oct. 29.

Investigators said a fight broke out and then people started to shoot.

Four people were hit, including Hart. The other three people survived but Hart, the mother of a 1-year-old girl, died.

Included in the lawsuit is the ownership group of ‘The Mix’ apartment complex.

Family attorneys told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that both companies knew about documented crime at the locations and failed to provide proper security.

“It’s very easy to hire off-duty APD to work at their gas stations, to work at the apartment complex, or hire private security, but you don’t have the incentive to do it until you get sued,” said attorney L. Chris Stewart.

After Sunday’s deadly shooting, RaceTrac released a statement that read in part:

“We have been closely monitoring the safety of our team members and our guests at this location, as well as its financial impact to our business, and have come to the conclusion that the right path forward is to discontinue operations.”

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the owners of ‘The Mix’ apartment complex, about the lawsuit, but did not get a response Thursday afternoon.

“You don’t close your doors and avoid justice. You will be held accountable,” Stewart added.

