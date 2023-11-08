Family of young mother killed near GSU campus launching independent investigation into shooting

ATLANTA — The family of the innocent 19-year-old mother who was injured during a shooting near Georgia State University is demanding answers after she died from her injuries.

De’Asia Hart was one of the four innocent victims shot during what police believe to be a fight involving three people who then started shooting on Oct. 29.

According to the family’s attorney, Chris Stewart, his law firm is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting incident.

Hart’s family claims that the Atlanta 911 call center did not respond to multiple calls following the shooting, which resulted in friends putting Hart into their car and driving her to the hospital. Hart’s family told Channel 2 Action News she leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

The family released a statement to Channel 2 Action News, writing:

“Our family is currently grieving, and would also respect privacy at this time. 19-year-old De’Asia was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a recent 2023 graduate. She planned to enroll in school in the Spring of 2024. She aspired to be a lawyer. While we mourn the loss of a beautiful young lady, we also celebrate her remarkable life. She leaves behind a daughter whose last time she will see her mother. Her mother can’t tell her “Goodbye” or “I Love You”.

We ask that anyone who has information regarding the incident that claimed our loved one’s life to please come forward. Even if you choose to be anonymous, please come forward with any evidence you may have. We ask that Andre Dickens take a strong stance on gun control in the city. We ask that GSU explain why a patrol car was parked across the street and did not render aid. We ask the city to look into the 911 call center and reevaluate the needs so faster response times and actual calls are being answered. No one should be able to walk on a public street with a semiautomatic weapon and take lives freely. We need justice for De’Asia. We want justice for everyone who encounters these situations.”

Hart’s funeral is Nov. 11 in Americus, Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from the Georgia State University Police Department in response to the family’s claim that a GSU patrol car was parked across the street and did not render aid:

GSUPD was notified by Atlanta Police Department of the shooting Incident. When GSU Police arrived the City of Atlanta Police Department was on scene. Also from all the videos we have reviewed, we did not see a police vehicle in the footage until Atlanta Police arrived after the incident had taken place.

Police said that the four people who were injured were not involved in the shooting and were just innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Atlanta police have released video of a man in a purple hoodie who they said brought a gun to the gas station and later disposed of the gun and the purple hoodie he was wearing.

Police believe two other people returned fire after the man in the purple hoodie started shooting. Police are also trying to identify them. Surveillance video shows them running from the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the police.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta’s E-911 Communications Division, Atlanta police and the mayor’s office.

A spokesman for the mayor responded saying they are looking into Channel 2′s request.

