GSU students on edge after 4 shot, including two 18-year-old students, at gas station near campus

ATLANTA — Georgia State University students gathered for a town hall Monday afternoon after four people were shot near a dorm on Sunday. Two of the victims were students.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was on John Wesley Dobbs Ave and Courtland Street Monday, where the shooting happened near RaceTrac gas station around 5 a.m. Two women and a man took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police found another woman on the scene who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Students told Mims that they are worried.

GSU student Makayla Webster said this area is pretty busy.

“It does get pretty rowdy, especially on the weekends. Police are always sitting and patrolling, making sure nothing too bad happens.”

GSU leaders sent out a campus alert and asked students to avoid the area. Shortly after the university released an e-mail to inform them about the shooting.

Blue Tannery is a senior. He said safety is on the minds of many students.

“It’s quite scary, and it’s a little sad,” she said. “During the day, it’s fine. At night, I don’t go out, really, out here. Especially not alone.”

James said she heard at least some of the victims were just innocent bystanders.

Student Julia Cox said crime is a constant threat on an open campus like GSU.

“Of course, shootings are a problem,” Cox said. “But going to school in the city, you know, that’s a risk.”

The names of the four victims have not been released.

In a statement, GSU’s president said he’s been in close contact with the two 18-year-old students hurt and they are “recovering quickly.”

