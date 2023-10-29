Here’s how Matthew Perry is linked to this Atlanta trailblazer

ATLANTA — While actor Matthew Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom, “Friends,” many remember him for some of his other work, including one movie that has an Atlanta connection.

In the television movie, “The Ron Clark Story,” Perry played Ron Clark, a teacher from North Carolina who used innovative teaching methods to raise test scores.

Before coming to Atlanta, Clark worked at Inner Harlem Elementary School, where the students were segregated according to their potential.

The movie follows Clark using his innovative teaching methods to help students become successful.

In 2007, Clark met co-founder Kim Bearden and began the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, a private non-profit school that follows a “unique” curriculum.

Some of the recognitions Perry received for his portrayal of Clark include the following:

Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a miniseries or movie (2007 nominee)

Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television (2007 nominee)

Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries (2007 nominee)

Perry died Saturday after authorities came to his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and found him unresponsive in a hot tub.

His official cause of death has not been determined.

