Family of young mother killed in quadruple shooting filing lawsuit against Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — The family of a 19-year-old innocent bystander who was shot and killed in October plans to file a lawsuit against the gas station where she was shot.

De’Asia Hart was one of the four innocent victims shot during what police believe to be a fight involving three people who then started shooting on Oct. 29.

The shooting happened near a RaceTrac near Georgia State University’s campus.

Hart’s family claims that the Atlanta 911 call center did not respond to multiple calls following the shooting, which resulted in friends putting Hart into their car and driving her to the hospital. Hart’s family told Channel 2 Action News she leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter.

According to an attorney for the family, they plan to announce a lawsuit against the RaceTrac location and others, including the ownership of The Mix apartment complex, which is located near the gas station.

The complaint will allege that both RaceTrac and The Mix were negligent despite there being a history of violence in the area.

Earlier this week, another deadly shooting occurred at the gas station, leaving a 21-year-old man dead.

After that incident, RaceTrac’s CEO announced the gas station would be permanently closed.

