I-16 bridge reopens after being hit by truck moving construction equipment

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Good news, drivers! All Interstate 16 lanes are open near the Chatham Parkway overpass, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The news came just before noon on Saturday after part of the I-16 bridge was closed after a truck carrying construction equipment hit the Chatham Parkway bridge on Thursday.

GDOT said the crash caused significant damage, in which, three beams had to be removed and a fourth beam was evaluated.

Chatham Parkway’s reopening above the interstate is ongoing with barrier wall placement and lane restriping for a temporary one-lane in each direction, GDOT said.

Four total bridge beams and portions of the Chatham Parkway bridge deck will need future replacement and that timeline is not yet known.

GDOT and contractors will determine the bridge construction path in the coming months.

