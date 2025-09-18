Hyundai announces additional $2.7 billion, 3,000 jobs investment in Georgia

ATLANTA — Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its ambitious 2030 vision and product roadmap at the 2025 CEO Investor Day in New York, aiming for 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030.

The company plans to achieve 3.3 million electrified vehicle sales by 2030, including a comprehensive lineup of hybrid models and region-specific EVs such as the IONIQ 3 for Europe and India’s first locally designed EV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“In an industry facing unprecedented transformation, Hyundai is uniquely positioned to win through our unmatched combination of compelling products, manufacturing flexibility, technology leadership, outstanding dealer partners and global scale,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai Motor’s strategy includes launching Extended Range EVs by 2027, offering more than 600 miles of driving range to bridge the transition to full electrification.

TRENDING STORIES:

The company is investing $2.7 billion to expand production capacity, which will create 3,000 new jobs in Georgia as part of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America expansion.

Hyundai plans to produce more than 80 percent of vehicles sold in the United States domestically by 2030, increasing supply chain content from 60 percent to 80 percent.

The Genesis luxury brand will introduce EREV, hybrid, and BEV powertrains across its lineup, targeting annual sales of 350,000 units by 2030.

Hyundai Motor’s CFO, Seung Jo (Scott) Lee, announced a KRW 77.3 trillion investment plan over five years from 2026 to 2030, aiming to strengthen global competitiveness through development of software talent and strategic investments.

Hyundai Motor’s comprehensive strategy positions it as a leader in the automotive industry’s transformation towards electrification and technological innovation, promising significant growth and expansion by 2030.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group