Hundreds pack into Ebenezer Baptist on MLK Day on what would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday

ATLANTA — Hundreds packed into Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday for the King Day Commemorative Service on what would’ve been Martin Luther King Junior’s 95th birthday.

For Erika Lee, this might be a day off school for her grandkids. But they flew all the way from Baton Rouge so they wouldn’t miss the lesson behind this MLK Day.

“We actually wanted them to get the feel of everything and actually see where he was born get a better understanding of what this holiday really means,” said Lee. “This here for us definitely is a feeling that you really can’t explain.”

For Lee, this MLK day is about education. Inside Ebenezer Baptist church, it was a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and work.

His work then for civil rights, justice and voting rights, is what his daughter said decades later should motivate people today.

“We should have constitutionalize voting rights. I’m tired of renewing it. It’s time to constitutionalize,” said Dr. Bernice King while speaking at the service Monday.

For many they hope this day Martin Luther King Day, will inspire the next generation of civil rights workers.

“Unfortunately we have cycled back around so now we need a new generation to be willing to step up and fight for our rights,” said Dr. Michael Patterson.

This King Day falls on the beginning of election season, so many of the messages inside and out of the church today focused on voting.

“Get out and vote. That’s what my grandfather taught me and also that’s what Dr. King said so vote, vote, vote, vote,” said JaClea Orange.

